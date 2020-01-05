Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heath Ministry seeks report from states on cases under Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 14:22 IST
Heath Ministry seeks report from states on cases under Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Union Health Ministry has sought an action taken report from all states on the number of cases registered, stocks seized and a number of traders who have deposited list of e-cigarettes in nearest police stations under various provisions of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act. The legislation was notified on December 5 making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognizable offense attracting jail term and fine.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has written to chief secretaries of all states and UTs asking them to issue necessary instructions to departments and officials concerned for effective implementation of provisions of the Act and also undertake a month-long drive with the participation of police and other departments. Considering that sub-inspectors of police are authorized officers to take appropriate action for implementation of various provisions of the ordinance, Sudan also wrote to DGPs and DIGs to undertake a special drive for enforcement of provisions of the Act.

The government had issued an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes in September this year. The new law replaces the ordinance. The Calcutta High Court, while hearing a case challenging the e-cigarette ban, on October 1, had stayed a clause that required submission of stock to government premises, and directed that manufacturers and wholesalers of e-cigarettes can keep it in their own godowns, where a government officer will oversee the inventory.

The Centre after that had filed counter-affidavits following which in December the interim order made in the writ petition was vacated and the writ petitions were dismissed. "I am to request you to issue necessary instructions for effective implementation of provisions of the Act and also to request to undertake a month-long drive with participation of police and other departments," she said in her letter to all chief secretaries.

Referring to letter written on November 18, the health secretary again asked them and the DGPs and DIGs to submit an action taken report on number of cases registered, stocks seized and a number of traders who have deposited list in the nearest police stations and verification of the same by authorized officers. As per the Act, she elaborated that sub-inspector of police as the authorized officer has been made responsible for implementation of provisions of the Act in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

Further as per Section 5 of the Act, the owner or occupier of the place with respect to the existing stock of electronic cigarettes shall, suo moto, prepare a list of such stock of electronic cigarettes in his possession and without necessary delay submit the stock as specified in the list to the nearest office of the authorized officer. The authorized officer to whom any stock of electronic cigarettes is forwarded under clause (a) of Section 5 shall, with all convenient despatch, take such measure as may be necessary for the disposal according to the law for the time being in force, the letter stated.

"Sufficient time has been given to stock owners from September 18 and the authorized officers may be directed to proceed as per the provisions of the Act. "I look forward to your support in implementing the Act and would appreciate, if an action taken report is sent to the ministry," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya police arrest 5 over al-Shabab attack on military base

Nairobi Kenya, Jan 5 AP A Kenyan police official says five suspects have been arrested after the al-Shabab extremist group on early Sunday attacked a military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops. Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia tol...

'Long-term consumption of lingonberry juice may reduce BP': Study

Researchers have found that long-term consumption of lingonberry juice may lower high blood pressure and improves the function of blood vessels, an advance that may lead to new dietary recommendations for the chronic disease. According to t...

Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian 'Galapagos'

It has been described as Australias Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the countrys most endangered creatures. But devastating wildfires over recent days have undone decades of careful conservation work on Kangaroo Isl...

Int'l symposium on marine ecosystems to be held in Kochi from

Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will take part in the third international symposium on marine ecosystemschallenges and opportunities to be held here from Janua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020