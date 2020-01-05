In big breakthrough, Mumbai cops seize heroin worth Rs 12 cr

Mumbai Police have arrested two drug dealers and seized six kilograms of heroin worth Rs 12 crore from them, an official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Bandra unit laid a trap near Malad railway station on Saturday and nabbed the two accused, he said.

"Rajesh Tulsidas Joshi (50), who lives in Malad, was caught with four kg of heroin worth Rs eight crore. Besides, Krishnamurit Kawander (42), a resident of Gorai, was nabbed with two kg of heroin worth Rs four crore," the official said. "This is significant as the cartel controlled around 80 per cent of Mumbai's heroin supply, which comes from Rajasthan. We have identified the kingpin, who is yet to be arrested," Anti-Narcotics Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande said.

This is the first major case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act coming to light in Mumbai this year, the police said.

