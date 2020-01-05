SGPC, Minority Commission team visits Madhya Pradesh village following alleged forced eviction of Sikh families

Scores of people on Saturday expressed anger over the alleged forced eviction of Sikh families in some villages of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh. "Apart from the team of Minority Commission sent by the Madhya Pradesh government to investigate the action of targeting the Sikh community, a three-member team of Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee (SGPC) from Amritsar also reached Karahal. We held a meeting at Gurdwara Sahib Karahal to discuss the issue," said Niaz Mohammed, the Chairman Minorities Commission.

He also told ANI that the affected families, displaced from their homes in Madhya Pradesh, have been provided with the compensation of Rs 50,000 by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday. "This matter should be thoroughly investigated," Niaz Mohammed added.

The organisation had also taken up the matter with the Madhya Pradesh Minority Commission which has assured the safety and security of the Sikhs and their properties. (ANI)

