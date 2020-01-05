Kidnapped boy found murdered in Haryana's Manesar, accused absconding

In a bizarre incident, a 9-year-old boy was kidnapped and stoned to death by an unidentified man in Manesar town of Gurugram, police said. According to police, the deceased was kidnapped on January 2 at around 9:15 pm. The child was stoned to death and his body was found in a naked condition from an abandoned plot.

"On January 3, Sohails's body was found in an abandoned plot in Manesar. When the police saw the CCTV they found a man kidnapping the boy. There were several injury marks on the body of the boy. Even the internal organs were damaged," said Dr Yudhveer, member of the post mortem team. A case has been filed and the police are making efforts to nab the accused. (ANI)

