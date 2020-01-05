Preparation underway to bring down four apartments in Kochi's Maradu on Jan 11-12

The preparations are underway to bring down four apartments -- Holy Faith H2O, twin towers of Alfa Serene, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram -- in Maradu through controlled explosion on January 11-12. R Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosive, said: "The process of filling explosives at Holy Faith H2O apartment complex in Maradu has completed and the blasting point has also been finalised."

Around 240 families, living around the four apartments to be demolished, are protesting against the demolition alleging that the explosives will cause damage to their houses as well. They have also demanded compensation from the government if any damage is done to their dwelling units. Shanmugan, who operates a country boat service nearby the apartments to be demolished, told ANI: "I have been operating this traditional country boat for the last 7 years. People living in the area depend upon my service to cross Kundanoor-Thevara lake."

"After these flats were evacuated, there is a decrease in the users of my service. I have been told that prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed on the days of the demolition here. The municipality will inform me till when I am allowed to operate my boat service in the area," he added. Subishlal, secretary, Mythri Welfare Residents Association, staying near Alpha Serena, said: "We are bearing the brunt of this illegal construction. After the Supreme Court verdict, when the sidewall of the Alpha Serena apartment was pulled down prior to the demolition, houses in the vicinity have developed cracks. We are really worried."

"If cracks are developed when a sidewall was removed, then what will happen when the actual demolition takes place? This is a village area. The families have been living here for 120 years. We didn't go and construct our houses near the flats. They came here and constructed flats near our houses," he said. He said: "The owners of these flats were given Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to vacate the flats. We are offered nothing. The houses close to these apartments will be completely damaged when the flats are demolished. The power supply to those houses have been disconnected and they are also vacating the house. It is a travesty of justice." (ANI)

