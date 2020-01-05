3 drown in tank in TN's Tenkasi district

Three people, including a 13-year old girl and her mother, drowned in a tank in neighbouring Tenkasi district on Sunday, police said. The tragedy occurred when the girl, her mother and another relative entered the tank for a bath in Panaiyur near Sankarankoil.

The girl strayed into deep waters and raised an alarm. Her mother and the other woman rushed to her rescue, but all of them drowned, police said..

