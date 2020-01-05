2 injured after house collapses in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

Two people have been injured after a house collapsed in Gandhi Nagar area here on Sunday. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot after the house collapsed at around 4:50 pm.

Further details are awaited. One woman succumbed to her injuries after the roof of a building collapsed here in Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dulari Devi (50). (ANI)

