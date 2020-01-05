Maha: Man held while trying to rob temple in Thane

A man was arrested while allegedly trying to rob the Ambe Mata temple in Karanjawade village in Ganeshpuri area of Thane, police said on Sunday. Two people had broken into the temple in the early hours of Saturday but had to flee when patrolling policemen reached the spot, an official.

"We managed to nab one of them from the temple while the other escaped," the Ganeshpuri police station official said. He identified the arrested accused as Sajib Salman Akhtar Ansari, who has been remanded in police custody for two days.

The temple was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in November, 2019 after which police presence in the area was beefed up, he said..

