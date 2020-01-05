Shah to lay foundation of 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project tomorrow

Seeking to mitigate pollution by encouraging people to use cycles over cars and make Delhi walking-friendly, a dedicated track for cycling and walking would be built in Delhi over the next four years, officials said on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to lay the foundation of the 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project at Tughlaqabad in south Delhi on Monday, the officials said.

According to a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official, the project seeks to make the city most walkable and environment-friendly and its total cost is Rs 550 crore. It is likely to be completed in four years. "While the whole network over the years shall exceed 200 km, in phase one it will be 36 km," the DDA said in a statement. "There are three lines chosen for fast and quick adaption. Also, these areas have abundant forests, dense residential areas and workplaces in close proximity."

The three lines are -- Nilgai Line: Badarpur to Malviya Nagar metro station (20.5 km); Peacock Line: Malviya Nagar metro station to Vasant Kunj Mall (8.5 km); and Bulbul Line: Chirag Dilli to Nehru Place and ISKCON Temple, it said. Over 11 lakh active cyclists use roads of Delhi. Most of these are regular commuters who cycle from home to work and back. Typically distances travelled by them is under 10 km. Most cyclists prefer to use cycle lanes wherever they are clean and contiguous, the DDA said.

Apart from low wage-earning working population, cycling enthusiasts and students also use cycling as a way to commute and while the percentage is small; it can increase in case a safe, convenient and practical option is available, it said. "Keeping this in mind the 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project has been conceived with the objective to take a few million cars off Delhi roads and allow people to walk and cycle safely and joyfully," the statement said.

Besides making Delhi one of the most walkable and cycle-friendly city, the objective of the project is also economical mobility, fighting pollution, connecting forests, and revitalising lakes and other water bodies, officials said. "Roads and unplanned developments have broken large forests into small ones. It's still possible to connect all forests, so animals can move freely without getting killed on roads, and thus a robust forest ecosystem functions within the city," the DDA statement said.

These forests have many neglected lakes, some have disappeared, and so this project will also revitalise lakes and improve the water harvesting mechanisms in abutting areas, making Delhi again a city of lakes, it added. Officials said the tracks called 'on grade cycle walk tracks' will have a cycle track of 2.4 m width, a 2.4 m walkway with one metre green strip in between.

Delhi Cycle Walk will be a controlled track with defined and secure entrance points near residential areas and exit points near places of work, schools and other places. These points of entry shall be called 'Origin Destination Plazas' and have all facilities for washrooms, tea, coffee, cycle repairs, cycle parking, officials said.

Besides, there will be public CCTV cameras at every 100 m distance with centralised monitoring system, solar-powered lights, rain water harvesting system, and vehicular parking facilities, the officials said. PTI KND HMB

