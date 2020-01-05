Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah to lay foundation of 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project tomorrow

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:20 IST
Shah to lay foundation of 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project tomorrow

Seeking to mitigate pollution by encouraging people to use cycles over cars and make Delhi walking-friendly, a dedicated track for cycling and walking would be built in Delhi over the next four years, officials said on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to lay the foundation of the 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project at Tughlaqabad in south Delhi on Monday, the officials said.

According to a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official, the project seeks to make the city most walkable and environment-friendly and its total cost is Rs 550 crore. It is likely to be completed in four years. "While the whole network over the years shall exceed 200 km, in phase one it will be 36 km," the DDA said in a statement. "There are three lines chosen for fast and quick adaption. Also, these areas have abundant forests, dense residential areas and workplaces in close proximity."

The three lines are -- Nilgai Line: Badarpur to Malviya Nagar metro station (20.5 km); Peacock Line: Malviya Nagar metro station to Vasant Kunj Mall (8.5 km); and Bulbul Line: Chirag Dilli to Nehru Place and ISKCON Temple, it said. Over 11 lakh active cyclists use roads of Delhi. Most of these are regular commuters who cycle from home to work and back. Typically distances travelled by them is under 10 km. Most cyclists prefer to use cycle lanes wherever they are clean and contiguous, the DDA said.

Apart from low wage-earning working population, cycling enthusiasts and students also use cycling as a way to commute and while the percentage is small; it can increase in case a safe, convenient and practical option is available, it said. "Keeping this in mind the 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project has been conceived with the objective to take a few million cars off Delhi roads and allow people to walk and cycle safely and joyfully," the statement said.

Besides making Delhi one of the most walkable and cycle-friendly city, the objective of the project is also economical mobility, fighting pollution, connecting forests, and revitalising lakes and other water bodies, officials said. "Roads and unplanned developments have broken large forests into small ones. It's still possible to connect all forests, so animals can move freely without getting killed on roads, and thus a robust forest ecosystem functions within the city," the DDA statement said.

These forests have many neglected lakes, some have disappeared, and so this project will also revitalise lakes and improve the water harvesting mechanisms in abutting areas, making Delhi again a city of lakes, it added. Officials said the tracks called 'on grade cycle walk tracks' will have a cycle track of 2.4 m width, a 2.4 m walkway with one metre green strip in between.

Delhi Cycle Walk will be a controlled track with defined and secure entrance points near residential areas and exit points near places of work, schools and other places. These points of entry shall be called 'Origin Destination Plazas' and have all facilities for washrooms, tea, coffee, cycle repairs, cycle parking, officials said.

Besides, there will be public CCTV cameras at every 100 m distance with centralised monitoring system, solar-powered lights, rain water harvesting system, and vehicular parking facilities, the officials said. PTI KND HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's threats draw Iran's cultural sites into tensions

Dubai United Arab Emirates, Jan 5 AP Irans ancient and rich cultural landscape has become a potential US military target as Washington and Tehran lob threats and take high-stakes steps toward a possible open conflict. President Donald Trump...

We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus: HRD officials.

We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus HRD officials....

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts: WB CM Mamata Banerjee PTI ASGAAR

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts WB CM Mamata Banerjee PTI ASGAAR...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Sibley, Root put England in command of second test

Opener Dominic Sibley struck a career-best unbeaten 85 as England seized control of the second test against South Africa at the close of the third day at Newlands on Sunday, grinding down their hosts ahead of a fourth innings victory charge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020