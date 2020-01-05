Rajasthan: Villagers attack police station after cops fail to catch 'cow smugglers'

Some villagers on Sunday pelted stones at Khoh police station in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and gheraoed the staff on duty after the police personnel could not catch alleged cow smugglers, an official said. Police had to fire tear gas to disperse the agitating crowd gathered there, the official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

As the alleged cow smugglers escaped, Station House Officer (SHO) Prem Bhaskar and a constable have been taken off duty, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Haidar Ali Zaidi said. The villagers had informed police about a vehicle in which cows were being allegedly smuggled. A police team chased the vehicle but could not catch it, the SP said.

