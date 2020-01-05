Left Menu
Developments in Gulf have taken 'serious turn': Jaishankar after talks with Iran's Zarif

Expressing concern over the recent turn of events in the Middle East, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that developments in the region have "taken a very serious turn" in the wake of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani's killing in a US airstrike.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the recent turn of events in the Middle East, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that developments in the region have "taken a very serious turn" in the wake of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani's killing in a US airstrike. "Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar tweeted after talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke to his Omani counterpart Yusuf Alawi over the 'tense situation' in the region. "Discussed with FM Yusuf Alawi of Oman the tense situation in the region. Reaffirmed our shared interest in the stability and security of the Gulf. Appreciated his perspectives on the current situation," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister said he had a 'warm conversation' with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "Exchanged views on recent developments in the region," Jaishankar said in another tweet. Tensions have soared in the Gulf following the killing of Soleimani in the US airstrike near Baghdad international airport on Friday. India, on the same day, had advocated 'restraint' in the context of tension in the US-Iran relationship.

"We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world," the MEA said in a statement. "Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India," the statement said adding that it is "vital that the situation does not escalate further".

"India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so," the statement has said. The recent developments have led to a sharp rise in international oil prices.

Earlier today, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed that tensions in Iran should subside, otherwise India will have look to import oil from countries apart from Gulf countries. "In today's times, when there is a tension in the oil-producing countries then there is a direct impact on the prices of oil in the markets. India hopes that there is no tension in the oil-producing countries. It is in the interest of everyone," Pradhan told reporters here.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who ordered the attack, said that the raid was made to stop a war and not start one, as tensions between the two countries were already escalating. He also said that US' response will be "very fast and very hard", adding that Soleimani was plotting "imminent and sinister attacks" on Americans. (ANI)

