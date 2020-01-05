Maha: RTI activist held for `extortion' in Ulhasnagar

A 29-year-old Right to Information (RTI) activist has been arrested at Ulhasnagar in the district for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder, the police said on Sunday. Nitesh Khatwani, the accused, was booked under IPC section 384 (extortion). He was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in police custody till January 7, the police said.

Senior Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire said that Khatwani had applied to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation seeking details of the projects the builder was developing. Later he complained to the corporation that these projects were illegal.

Khatwani then allegedly demanded `Rs 1 lakh per month' from the builder to withdraw his complaint, and a payment of Rs 40,000 immediately. After the builder approached the police, Khatwani was caught while accepting Rs 40,000 from him on Saturday, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on..

