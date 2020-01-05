Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa
Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) ships RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at theMormugao Port in Goa to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise on Saturday. "Naseem-Al-Bahr" (`Sea Breeze') is a biennial naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the RNO, being conducted since 1993, an Indian Navy spokesperson said in a release.
"The RNO ships will be joined by Indian Navy Ships Beas and Subhadra which will arrive for the harbour phase of the exercise. A few days later, all ships will execute the Sea Phase of exercise Naseem-Al-Bahr, off Goa," he said. "During the Harbour Phase, the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships will call on Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area. The ships will conduct `Subject Matter Expert Exchanges' on professional topics," the spokesperson said.
PTI RPS KRK KRK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Royal Navy of Oman
- NaseemAlBahr
- Goa
- Oman
- Indo
- Indian Navy
- Subhadra