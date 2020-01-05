Pondy CM declares 'null and void' Bedi's order annulling

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has declared as 'null and void' the order of the Lt Governor, annulling appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC) T M Balakrishnan, triggering a fresh turf war between his government and Kiran Bedi. In his January 3 order, shared with media on Sunday, the CM said the appointment of SEC was an executive action and the removal of the official can only be through a legislative action as stated in Articles 243 K, 243 L and 243-ZB of the Constitution and also under provisions of the Puducherry Municipalities, Commune and Village Panchayats Act 1973.

The development comes days after Bedi had declared the appointment of the SEC by the Narayanasamy-led government as "illegal and null and void." In a message to media on December 20, she said that the Centre had directed the Chief Secretary of Puducherry to appoint the SEC through an exclusive selection committee after giving publicity through an all India advertisement. Subsequently, the Chief Minister had said neither the Lt Governor nor the Home Ministry had any authority to rescind the appointment of the official made through a unanimous resolution adopted on the floor of the House in July last year.

During an interaction with reporters, he had said that the Speaker of the Assembly also ruled the appointment of Balakrishnan as the SEC and hence it could not be challenged. The official assumed office subsequently and started carrying out the process of civic polls including the appointment of polling officers, he said.

