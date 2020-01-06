Clearing English exam shouldn't be mandatory: MoS Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said one should have the knowledge of English but clearing an exam of the subject should not be mandatory. The current education system is confined to passing examination and getting a degree, he said, adding that it does not emphasize on acquiring knowledge.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Quality Education and Teachers' Condition in Bihar" here at L S College. "Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur had made the provision of passing in English non-mandatory. That was the right decision... One should have the knowledge of the English language but making it mandatory to pass in English is incorrect," Choubey, minister of state for health and family welfare, said.

There is a race to get one's child educated with English as the medium of instruction, he added. Choubey said the British left the country long ago but their "angreziyat" (English culture) has dominated the society, which is "wrong".

The central government will be bringing a "new education policy" which will impart quality education to children, apart from inculcating "sanskara, discipline" and providing employment-oriented courses, he said, adding that the new policy will be implemented very soon. Choubey also said the Bihar government is quite concerned over the problems of teachers appointed on consolidated pay and those working under the unaided education policy.

He expressed hope that the unaided education policy will soon be a thing of past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

