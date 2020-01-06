Left Menu
JNU VC appeals for peace, says top priority is to protect academic interest of students

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Monday issued an appeal to all students to maintain peace in the campus and stated that the top priority is to protect the academic interest of the students.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:59 IST
JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Monday issued an appeal to all students to maintain peace in the campus and stated that the top priority is to protect the academic interest of the students. This comes a day after unidentified masked goons entered the varsity on Sunday night and attacked students and teaching staff, leaving many injured.

"Would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance", Kumar said in a statement. He also assured the students that there was nothing to be afraid of and necessary action will be taken to protect the student interest.'

"They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students", Kumar added. In the backdrop of violence that took place inside the campus on Sunday, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Kumar.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. "This Vice-Chancellor is a cowardly Vice-Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonize JNU," said a statement from JNUSU.

According to hospital sources, 34 JNU students had come in the night for the treatment and all were discharged by Monday morning. Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to call representatives from JNU and hold talks with them.

