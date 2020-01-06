Clear conspiracy: Kapil Sibal on JNU violence

A day after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal termed it as "clear conspiracy" and said that action needs to be taken. "There are several questions that have to be answered. How were masked people allowed to enter the campus? Who allowed them? What was the Vice-Chancellor doing? Why didn't the Vice-Chancellor call police immediately? While violence was going on, why was Police standing outside? What was the Commissioner of Police doing? What was the Home Minister doing? All these questions are unanswered," Sibal told ANI here.

He added that it was a "clear conspiracy," and that action should be taken. On Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

