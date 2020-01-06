Fire breaks out in Mumbai, five injured

As many as five persons were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Kamathipura area in Mumbai's Nagpada on Monday.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Those injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

