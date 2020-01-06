Happy with women & child welfare ministry: Congress MLA

Maharashtra's newly appointed Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has said she is happy with her portfolio and would work to make women self-sustainable and prevent malnutrition among children. The Congress MLA's remarks came amid discontent in the party over allocation of portfolios, with a section of leaders saying they got a "raw deal" as compared to the Shiv Sena and NCP in the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government.

Thakur, who is an MLA from Teosa seat in Amravati district, told PTI here on Sunday that she is happy with the portfolio allocated to her. "I am happy with it. I would have still been happy even if it (ministry) had not come my way. I express my gratitude to the leaders who put their faith in me. I will make every effort to live up to their expectations," she said.

Thakur also said that her biggest challenge would be to make women self-sustainable and bringing down deaths of children due to malnutrition..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.