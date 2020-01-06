PDSU activists in Osmania University protest against JNU violence, seek immediate action

Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) activists in Osmania University on Monday launched a protest against violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, where over 30 students were attacked by masked goons carrying sticks and rods. "RSS and ABVP people attacked JNU students. We are protesting to condemn the attack and seek justice for the students," a PDSU member told ANI.

"The Osmania University students stand united with the JNU. The government shall take immediate action against the accused, said Vishnu, a PhD scholar and a member of PDSU organization. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Around 34 students were discharged today morning, a doctor said. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

