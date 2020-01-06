Rahul, Priyanka misleading minorities on amended Citizenship Act: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading minorities on the Citizenship Act, saying they are lying on the issue.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Shah said Delhi bore the brunt of "riots" for four days during the recent violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. He added that the AAP government and the Congress were responsible for it.

