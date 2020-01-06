JKYC holds anti-Pak protest over killing of Sikh youth, attack on Gurdwara
The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress on Monday staged a demonstration here to condemn the killing of a 25-year-old Sikh man in Peshawar and vanadalisation of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib along with stone-pelting at pilgrims in Pakistan's Punjab. Carrying Congress flags, hundreds of party activists held protest demonstration against incidents of persecution of Sikhs in Pakistan. The protestors also burnt effigies of Pakistani leaders.
Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded protection of minorities in Pakistan. "We are angry and sad over what happened in Nankana sahib. They attacked Gurdwara and Sikhs. One Sikh youth was killed in Pakistan. we condemn it," J&K Youth Congress' vice president Aijaz Choudhary told reporters here.
On one hand, Pakistan is professing to open Gurdwaras for Sikh pilgrims but on the other, they are attacking Gurdwaras and killing Sikhs, he said. Those involved in such crimes should be punished, he said, adding that Pakistan must protect Sikhs and minorities living there.
