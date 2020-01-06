Left Menu
2 men from Bihar found dead with injuries in powerloom factory

  Updated: 06-01-2020 15:47 IST
2 men from Bihar found dead with injuries in powerloom factory

2 men from Bihar found dead with injuries in powerloom factory Erode (TN) Jan 6 (PTI): Two men from Bihar were found dead with bleeding injuries in a powerloom factory at P Mettupalayam village near Bhavani taluk in Erode district on Monday, police said. The bodies of the two workers - Surendrakumar (28) and Navinkumar (24) - were found by their co-workers when the factory, run by Ramesh, was opened early in the morning, the police said.

Two others who were also from Bihar - Ranjan and Ravindrakumar - were being interrogated in connection with the deaths, they said. Surendrakumar, married and having two children, was living alone near the factory while Navinkumar was living with his wife and children in the same area, the police said adding that investigations based on a complaint were on.

