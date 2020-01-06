Left Menu
Man carrying pistol held at Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:55 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested by CISF personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station for allegedly carrying a pistol and five live rounds, police said on Monday. The accused, Ameer Hamza Khan, a resident of southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar, hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pardesh, they said.

He worked as a mathematics teacher in an institute in Gurgaon. The incident took place at 10.30 am on Monday.

According to the police, the accused was caught carrying a pistol and five live rounds by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a frisking point at Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station. A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar police station. The accused has been arrested under the provisions of Arms Act, police said.

