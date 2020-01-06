Post of Cong president family matter: Smriti Irani
Training guns at the Gandhi family, Union minister Smriti Irani here on Monday said the post of the Congress president is "a family matter".
On a visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, when the Union minister for child development and textiles was asked that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has lately been very active, could become the president of the party, she said, "This only Sonia Gandhi can tell but the post of the Congress president is a family matter."
To another question on Priyanka's continued attacks on the BJP, Irani said Amethi and its people can tell everything about this and said the result given by Amethi is an example for them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Smriti Irani
- Amethi
- Gandhi
- Sonia Gandhi
- BJP
ALSO READ
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Bijnor in UP, where 2 persons were killed in violence during anti-CAA protest
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped near Meerut on their way to meet families of deceased protesters: Party sources.
Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field
Congress slams UP govt over police "manhandling" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated security protocols in Lucknow so that media shows it: Sanjeev Balyan