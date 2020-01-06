IYC takes out torchlight procession against violence on JNU campus
Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday evening took out a torchlight procession to protest the violence on JNU campus.
The protesters, some of them wearing masks, symbolising attack on JNU students by masked men on Sunday evening, marched from IYC headquarters here to India Gate, said IYC media incharge Amrish Ranjan Pandey.
"Such an attack on a prestigious institute like JNU in the national capital raises big question mark on the credibility of Delhi Police and Home Ministry," said a statement from the outfit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
