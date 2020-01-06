Sikhs protest in J-K's Kathua over Nankana Sahib vandalism, block highway

Sikh organisations staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday against the vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province. Over 300 Sikhs raising anti-Pakistan slogans blocked a highway in Rajbagh area and demanded protection to minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

The protesters burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as they condemned the killing of a Sikh in the mob attack at the Gurdwara on Friday. "We demand protection to minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan," Charanpreet Singh, a sikh leader, told reporters.

He said the incident was a matter of "shame" for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

