Case against Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari for recommending arms license to persons with fake documents

A case has been registered against six persons including Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari for recommending arms license to four persons with fake documents. The former BSP MLA formed his own party Quami Ekta Dal which later merged with Samajwadi Party in June 2016.

Ansari had recommended cases of four individuals for arms license on his letter pad in 2001. Police verified and found that the addresses of four arms holders given in the application form were false. The documents and affidavits too were found to be fake.

One of the arms holders has been killed in an encounter while the police are searching for the other three. Cases have also been registered against a former sub-inspector and accountant in connection with the matter in the South Tola police station here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

