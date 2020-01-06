Girl found within 24 hours after being reported missing: Police

A girl, who had gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was recovered within 24 hours by the police on Monday, said an official. Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said following a complaint lodged by her family members at Ghordi police post, a police team was formed and raids were conducted at different suspected locations.

The girl was eventually traced by the police in Udhampur within 24 hours and handed over to her family members after fulfilling legal formalities, he said. PTI AB RAX

