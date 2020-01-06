Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girl found within 24 hours after being reported missing: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:43 IST
Girl found within 24 hours after being reported missing: Police

A girl, who had gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was recovered within 24 hours by the police on Monday, said an official. Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said following a complaint lodged by her family members at Ghordi police post, a police team was formed and raids were conducted at different suspected locations.

The girl was eventually traced by the police in Udhampur within 24 hours and handed over to her family members after fulfilling legal formalities, he said. PTI AB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Fraction of exporters could have misused GST refund facility, not all: FIEO

Apex exporters body FIEO on Monday said all traders should not be looked from same prism for GST fraud cases as there could be a fraction who might have misused the facility. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Sharad K...

Russia says election of new parliament leader in Venezuela was democratic

Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday the election of a new parliament leader in Venezuela as a result of a democratic procedure.Venezuelas socialist government installed a new head of Congress on Sunday after armed troops blocked opposit...

Concor incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

State-owned Container Corporation of India Concor on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm Last Mile Logistics. The arm will handle freight terminals and logistic requirements.CONCOR has incorporated on January 06, 2020, a whol...

IIMA students, activists hold protest against violence in JNU

Over 100 people, including college students, activists and citizens, held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad IIMA campus here on Monday to condemn the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020