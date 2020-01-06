Hry chief secy asks officials to speed up process to provide drinking water in rural areas

Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Monday directed state officials to work on priority basis for providing 55 litres of drinking water per person per day in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission. To achieve the target of providing 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) in every household of rural areas by June 30, 2022 efforts must be stepped up, Arora said.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a central government initiative under the Ministry of Jal Shakti and aims to ensure access of piped water for every household in India. The chief secretary gave the directions to senior officers including all deputy commissioners during a review meeting of the scheme via video conferencing here, an official release said.

Arora directed the officers that under the mission, a survey should be conducted in the rural areas to ascertain the number of households getting tap water. The officials should also find out about houses having illegal water connections, she said.

The survey results should be matched with the billing information system for water and sewerage data and thereafter, legal and illegal connections should be identified, she said.

