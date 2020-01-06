CAA not against Indian Muslims, Modi govt is for all: Minister (EDS: Adding quotes) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the amended law is not against the Muslim community in India andthat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is for all. Speaking at the second national conference of All India Working Journalists Association (AWJA) here, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment said development of Muslim community has been the stand of the Modi government even as he appealed to the community to stop their agitation against the amended law.

He said the Act was for minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who face religious persecution. "The Narendra Modi government is for all. The CAA is not against the Indian Muslim community. This law is (to provide citizenship) for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 2014, he said.

"Therefore, I appeal to the Muslim community to stop the (ongoing) agitation. Your demands will be definitely looked into. Narendra Modi government is not opposing Muslim community. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is not opposing minorities," he said. The Union Minister further said Modi has always been saying 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' (Together with all, for development of all and with trust of all) and that is government's motto, Athawale said.

Referring to the memorandum submitted by the AWJA seeking provision of house to every journalist, legalisation of electronic media and special ordinance to stop attacks on journalists, among other demands, the Union Minister said he supports these demands and would discuss them with the Central government and also with the state governments. Talking to reporters later, he said the Muslim community in the country has been peaceful when the triple talaq Bill was passed, when the Supreme Court gave judgement on Ayodhya issue and when Article 370 was ended but "this time there is problem.

Therefore, I appeal to the Muslims, Congress party is also trying to disturb you. I thank Muslim community. But, now, we want quietness in India, he said. He said the government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from those protesting against CAA.

The only problem is by putting the word Muslim there, automatically Pakistan people would also get citizenship. It can be problematic for our country. Thats why, the word Muslim has not come there. Because, the three countries are Muslim countries. The Muslims and Hindus who came before 1971 from Bangladesh, all of them have got citizenship," he said. Athawale also said there is no problem for Indian Muslims with the law.

The NDA governments schemes benefited many and the Modi government is moving ahead with sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas, he said adding that the opposition is upset that the BJP got more than 300 Lok Sabha seats. Rahul Gandhi is livid with this and thats why Rahul Gandhi ji tries to blow off steam. But, Rahul Gandhi ji may speak whatever against Modi ji, the more he speaks against Modiji, the more votes Modi ji will get, he said.

