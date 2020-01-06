5 labourers crushed under vehicles in Ghaziabad

Five laborers were crushed under moving vehicles after falling from a tractor-trailer near Manan Dham on the Delhi-Meerut road in Duhai, police said here on Monday. Two workers were also injured in the mishap that took place at 2.30 am on Monday when the tractor-trailer was on its way to Sahibabad, they said.

SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the victims were sitting on a platform on the vehicle when they fell from it while crossing barricades set up here. Shahrukh, the son of Nasim, a contractor from UP's Saharanpur district, was driving the vehicle.

The victims were crushed under fast-moving vehicles coming from behind. The dead were identified as Chander, Durgesh, Pravesh, Amit, and Krishna while those injured were Johnny and Rahul.

The injured told police that the contractor had hired them up to 12 midnight but he forcibly kept them engaged in construction work. They said Shahrukh was driving rashly.

On the basis of CCTV footage and the statement of the injured workers, a case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC against Shahrukh.

