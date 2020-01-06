Pakistan hands over 20 released fishermen to Indian authorities at Wagah border

Pakistani authorities on Monday handed over 20 Indian fishermen, as a goodwill gesture, to their Indian counterparts at the Attari-Wagah border. The fishermen, who hailed from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, were released from the Landhi Jail in Lahore on Sunday.

They were arrested by the Maritime Security Agency for allegedly venturing into Pakistani territorial waters for fishing last year. Pakistan had released 360 Indian fishermen last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.