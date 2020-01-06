Left Menu
Union minister visits Sabarimala temple

  • Sabarimala
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 23:04 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 23:01 IST
Union minister V Muraleedharan on Monday visited the Lord Ayyappa temple here and lauded the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for the well-organized pilgrimage season. The minister also praised the services of Kerala police during the annual two-month-long pilgrimage season.

"The pilgrimage season this time is one of the best. I would like to congratulate the TDB (which manages the shrine) and various departments of the state government," Muraleedharan said in a release. The TDB manages the shrine.

The release also said the Minister lauded the services rendered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). "We will hold discussions with the TDB and the forest department on the implementation of Sabarimala master plan.

Politics will not be a hindrance in the matter," Muraleedharan said. He also distributed pamphlets as part of the 'Punyam Poonkavanam' project among the devotees.

