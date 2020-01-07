Jaishankar hosts lunch for envoys completing their tenure in India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a lunch for ambassadors completing their tenure in India and thanked them for their service. In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said he also welcomed the recently-arrived heads of mission.
"Hosted a lunch yesterday for Ambassadors completing their tenure in India. Thank them for their service. Welcomed recently arrived Heads of Mission as well. Dean Hans Dannenberg Castellanos was as usual, the inspiration," he tweeted. Those who were present on the occasion included Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos and Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S Jaishankar
- India
- Hans Dannenberg Castellanos
- Diplomatic Corps
- Australian
