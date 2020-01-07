Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions worrisome: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the acts of violence and anarchy in educational institutions is "worrisome and should not be tolerated." Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also stated that silence of those in authority, who had condemned violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), over what happened in Jadavpur University is "painfully worrisome".

"Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome," Dhankhar tweeted. "The position of Chancellor was compromised by omission and inaction of State and University authorities. Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on JU campus! Fire at home ought to be first priority. Am sure there will be soul searching," he added.

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. In a video of the protest, the police were seen lathi-charing on the protestors. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudip Sarkar said that the police personnel did not lathi-charge on the students of Jadavpur University.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday condemned JNU violence and called it a "fascist surgical strike on the student community". "It is very disturbing. It is a dangerous planted attack on democracy. Anyone who speaks against the government is labeled a Pakistani and an enemy of the country. We never saw such a situation in the country before this," the Banerjee had said.

"I know student politics very well because I started as a student leader. They are torturing the students. India is a democratic and secular country. This differentiates us from fundamentalist Pakistan. Yesterday, on the one hand, they sent the goons and on the other they held the Delhi Police inactive. It was a fascist surgical strike on the student community. I stand by the student community," she had said. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and some teaching staff with sticks and rods. (ANI)

