Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't tolerate if anyone talks of 'freedom of Kashmir from India': Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said if anyone talks of "freedom of Kashmir from India" then it will not be tolerated.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 10:49 IST
Won't tolerate if anyone talks of 'freedom of Kashmir from India': Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to media in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said if anyone talks of "freedom of Kashmir from India" then it will not be tolerated.Being asked about 'Free Kashmir' poster seen here at the Gateway of India during a protest against JNU violence, Raut told media, "If anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated." However, he clarified that the 'Free Kashmir' banner seen during the protest was against the restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues in the Valley.

"I read in a newspaper that those who held 'Free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues," he asserted. Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), on Tuesday, said serious cognizance has been taken regarding the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the Gateway of India.

"We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. Yes, we are definitely investigating it," the DCP told ANI. Last night, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir." The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages.

Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- "Stand with JNU." This morning, Mumbai Police evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and locals.

The students and activists had gathered at Azad Maidan on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public. Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty. More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

McAfee Brings Its Internet Security Solutions on Flipkart

McAfee and Flipkart are working together to promote a culture of internet security amongst consumers in an increasingly connected world MUMBAI, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- McAfee and Flipkart, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, announce...

IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organize...

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 per cent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study which may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio U...

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence Nagpur, Jan 7 PTIStudents of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University staged a protest here on Tuesday against the attack JNU students and teachers. The protesters, under the aegis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020