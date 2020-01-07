HP Assembly ratifies bill to extend quota for SCs, STs

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly in its special one-day session on Tuesday unanimously ratified the bill extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. The Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill had already been passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on December 10 and 12, respectively.

Later, it was sent to all the states for ratification as it requires the consent of at least 50 per cent of state assemblies before implementation. The quota was included for 70 years since the enactment of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. Hence, it is scheduled to expire on January 25.

The bill extends reservation for the SCs and STs by another 10 years till January 25, 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.