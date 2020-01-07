Maha: Senior tax official booked for graft

A case has been registered against the deputy commissioner of state goods and service tax (SGST) at Nanded in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, police said on Tuesday. Balasaheb Tukaram Deshmukh (53) was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh at a hotel in Nanded on Monday, deputy superintendent of police Vijay Dongre said.

The officer allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh for sending the complainant's file to higher officials for approval, he said, adding that the complainant was supposed to get Value Added Tax (VAT) returns over the purchase of machinery for a sugar factory. A case has been registered against the accused at Shivaji Nagar police station, and further probe is underway, Dongre added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

