Pugmarks spotted in Bengal village, suspected to be of tiger

Pugmarks, suspected to be of a tiger, were spotted in a village adjoining a forested region in West Bengal's Jhargram district, leading to panic in the area, officials said on Tuesday. The pugmarks were found in a mustard field in Lakshmanpur village near Malabati forest area, they said.

The spotting comes nearly two years after a tiger was poached by locals in neighbouring West Medinipur district. Foresters have visited the area and inspected the pugmarks, taking photographs and collecting imprints, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jhargram, Basab Raj Holichhi said.

"A cage has been set up and trap-cameras will be installed in the area. If needed, we will use drones to track the animal," he said. Going by the size and features of the pugmarks, officials suspect it to be that of a tiger, sources said.

Four tiger experts from Sundarbans have also visited the area and examined the pugmarks, they added..

