JNU Rector appeals students to withdraw strike

Jawaharlal Nehru University's Rector, Chintamani Mahapatra on Tuesday appealed to the students to withdraw their strike against hostel manual and fee hike. He also said that the situation is under control on the campus and emphasised that the administration's goal is to bring back stability.

JNU Rector appeals students to withdraw strike
Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University's Rector, Chintamani Mahapatra on Tuesday appealed to the students to withdraw their strike against hostel manual and fee hike. He also said that the situation is under control on the campus and emphasised that the administration's goal is to bring back stability. "Our goal is to bring back stability and start the semester registration process. Protests should be under limits of law and keeping interests of students in mind. We make an appeal to students to withdraw their strike against hostel manual and fee hike, as soon as possible." Mahapatra said.

"In a democracy, students have the right to protest but it should be done within the limits of the law," he added. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders, as well as outsiders, were involved in the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

