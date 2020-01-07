Left Menu
Work in close coordination to take state towards prosperity:

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the legislators to work in close coordination to take the state towards peace and prosperity. In his customary address to the third session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly, the governor said the state government has set forth its vision to bring development in the state with equitable progress for all.

He said the government is seeking team spirit and hard work to achieve excellence in governance, quality education, better health services and progressive changes in agriculture and horticulture sectors. To reduce backlog in road infrastructure, the government is adopting a comprehensive approach with better and new technologies, he added.

"The government has mooted the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-24, to bring improvement in 150 km roads in the state capital, upgrade important inter- state and inter-district roads to the specification of state highway," the governor said. The governor further informed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved expenditure of Rs 28,080 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project.

"The project will be completed in nine years. On completion, the state government will get 12 per cent free power, besides other industrial and commercial externalities, which will enhance the state's revenue by about Rs 26,785 crore over the project life of forty years," he pointed out. Mishra said that the state has achieved cent per cent household electrification under Saubhagya Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramin Jyoti Yojana.

In the health sector, the government has launched the ambitious Chief Minister's Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) which would provide health insurance cover for a family up to five lakh per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation which are not covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre. Mishra said the state government is planning to tie up with Airbnb, Make My Trip and other companies for registering home-stays in order to promote tourism.

"We have approved the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy under which, we will set up a single-window system to facilitate all clearances, approvals, licenses and permissions for setting up industrial ventures," he said. Mishra said the state government was making all efforts to operationalise Hollongi airport by March 2022, for which 667 acre of land has already been handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and additional 6 acre of land would be provided shortly.

"The project will include construction of 2.5 kilometres global standard, lit, landscaped, green planted, approach road from National Highway to Hollongi Airport with provision for future expansion. For air connectivity in western part, pre-feasibility study has already been conducted by the AAI for another greenfield airport at Tawang," he said. Mishra said that in order to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, the state government has made the Lok Ayukta functional from this year and is also constituting the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission..

