New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL23 UP-CAA-ACTIVISTS-LD RELEASE Jafar, Darapuri walk out of jail; Priyanka Gandhi says lies can never win Lucknow: Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital, were released from jail on Tuesday.

DEL21 PERSONNEL-JK-BUREAUCRACY Govt to lower quota for local officers in IAS, IPS in J-K, ladakh New Delhi: The Centre has decided to lower the quota from existing 50 per cent to 33 per cent for local officers from state services to IAS, IPS and IFoS in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday. DES15 UP-GOVT-AKHILESH UP govt says JE, AES on decline, accuses Akhilesh of falsifying data Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday there is decline in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrom (AES) cases in the state, a day after Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav demanded a judicial probe into the death of children in Gorakhpur.

DES17 HP-LD ASSEMBLY In special one-day session, HP Assembly ratifies bill to extend quota for SCs, STs Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly in its special one-day session on Tuesday ratified by a unanimous voice vote the bill that extends reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. NRG6 HP-LD COLD Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Most of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the Meteorological (Met) Department said.

DES6 JK-SNOW-VAISHNO DEVI-CHOPPER Chopper service suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sees fresh snowfall Jammu: The revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, forcing suspension of helicopter service on Tuesday, officials said..

