Thieves flee with ATM containing Rs 14 lakh in Rajasthan
Masked thieves decamped with an automated teller machine, containing Rs 14 lakh, of a nationalised bank in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night at the ATM kiosk of Oriental Bank of Commerce in Thada village, said Phool Ka Bagh police station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh.
Police said no security guard was posted at the kiosk. Three masked men are seen in the CCTV footage but exact number of the accused will be clear only after thorough investigation, the Station House Officer said.
A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the bank administration and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.
