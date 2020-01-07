Left Menu
If anyone snatches individual's right, they will have to go over my body, says Mamata

Reiterating that CAA, NPR, and NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that if anyone tries to snatch the right of an individual, they will have to go over her 'body'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at a rally in South 24 Parganas on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The TMC supremo has been a vocal opponent of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and has made it clear that it will be not implemented in the state. For quite some time, she has been organising mega rallies against the CAA and the NRC and has launched attacks on the BJP-led Central government over these issues.

Several protests have erupted across the country over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

