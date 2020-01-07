Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

  • PTI
  • |
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:05 IST
Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal district, dumped their bodies in a jungle and fled with their Canter truck containing a consignment of guthka (tobacco) worth over Rs 1 cr.

A native of Rohtash Nagar in Delhi's Shahdara region, 40-year-old Mahendru was picked up by the Noida unit of the STF from Loni area of Ghaziabad around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, an official said. "We had got an input about his movement in Loni area today. Working on that, we laid a trap and arrested Mahendru. We also recovered a pistol and ammunition from him and his car was impounded," said STF's Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra.

He said the accused worked with his gang and the Canter he had looted in 2018 contained Shikhar Guthka worth over Rs 1 crore. "In 2017 also, his gang had targeted a truck transporting gutkha. It was of Rajnigandha brand and its estimated worth was around Rs 1.5 crore," Mishra said.

After the 2017 loot, Mahendru was held by the police in Aligarh and jailed for two months but after that, he re-engaged Alon with his gang in criminal activities. The gutkha looted by the gang would eventually be supplied in the market and they would make money from it, he said.

FIRs have been previously registered against him at police stations in Aligarh and Sambhal and a fresh case has been lodged in Ghaziabad, the STF said. Further probe is being carried out by the local police station in Loni, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Syria where he has held talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syrian state media and Russias Interfax said on Tuesday.It marks Putins first trip to Syria since he visited...

WRAPUP 1-Falling imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sues Mozambique over loan in $2 bln debt scandal

Russian bank VTB is suing a Mozambique state-owned company over 535 million it extended as part a series of loans now at the centre of a 2 billion debt scandal. An online court filing dated Dec. 23 shows VTB has lodged a lawsuit in Britains...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to open flat as Iran tensions ease

The SP 500 and the Dow were on track to open largely flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, while the Nasdaq was set to get a boost from positive corporate updates from chipmak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020