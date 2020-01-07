Temperatures dip in Bengal plains, Darjeeling clocks 1.6 deg C

Temperatures dipped further in the plains of West Bengal on Tuesday while the Himalayan town of Darjeeling clocked 1.6 degrees Celsius, a notch warmer than the previous day, the Met department said. Hilltown Kalimpong recorded 3 degrees Celsius, it said.

At 6.4 degrees Celsius, Siliguri was the coldest place in the plains followed by Coochbehar at 6.6 degrees, the Met said. Other places that clocked sub-10 degrees Celsius are Jalpaiguri (7.3), Krishnanagar (7.6), Contai (8) and Purulia (9.4).

Kolkata recorded a slightly lower minimum temperature compared to Monday at 12.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

