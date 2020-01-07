Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia teachers' body seeks apology from Meenakshi Lekhi

Jamia Millia Islamia Teachers' Association (JTA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, condemning her remark that the students of Jamia Millia Islamia were involved in the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 21:48 IST
Jamia teachers' body seeks apology from Meenakshi Lekhi
The letter written to Meenakshi Lekhi by JTA.. Image Credit: ANI

Jamia Millia Islamia Teachers' Association (JTA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, condemning her remark that the students of Jamia Millia Islamia were involved in the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). JTA has demanded an "unconditional apology" from the BJP leader.

"Extended Executive Committee of Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) unanimously condemns your deliberate and ill-intent remarks on one of the greatest universities of India founded on the call of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Jamia Millia Islamia' in the strongest possible words," reads the letter. According to the letter, a meeting of JTA Extended Executive Committee was held on Monday, which was attended by a large number of teachers.

"It was tough for teachers to accept that you wanted to drag Jamia into JNU matter," the letter said. "You are a responsible citizen and MP and leading lawyer. We have high regards for you and do not expect such irresponsible remarks from a person of your stature," it added.

The association said that the "some Hindu Raksha Dal has owned the responsibility for committing JNU ruckus". "JMI is a high repute educational institution, which has served the nation India for 100 years now selflessly and with hard work and sacrifices. Please go through the national and international rankings (universities) portals to learn what Jamia means to the progress of India," said the letter.

It said that Jamia is a "best example" of national integration and quality education. "This is also disheartening that you have not condemned police brutality on Jamia students on Dec 13 and 15," the letter said.

As reported, Lekhi had said that Jamia students were called by the leftists in JNU to assault students on the campus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi vice defence minister meets UK defence minister discuss challenges in Mideast - tweet

Saudi Vice Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday he had met Britains defense minister Ben Wallace for talks on fighting terrorism and regional issues.We discussed the strategic partnership between our two friendly cou...

Shrek 5 will be a reboot and not a sequel, Know why movie creators are taking time

Shrek 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated movies. Its release date has not been announced but that doesnt mean DreamWorks has dropped the plan of making the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise. Read the texts below to...

Cricket-Root praise for 'born match-winner' Stokes after Newlands heroics

England captain Joe Root hailed the influence of golden nugget Ben Stokes, who put in a match-winning performance with bat, ball and in the field to seal the second test against South Africa by 189 runs at Newlands on Tuesday.Stokes had blu...

Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety

Some of Canadas 500 military personnel based in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons, the countrys top military official said on Tuesday, due to fears of possible retaliation thereafter a U.S. drone strike on Irans to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020