Mental scars take time to heal, says father of Nirbhaya's friend

The friend of Nirbhaya, who was with her when she was gangraped, was in trauma after the assault "as mental scars take time a lot of time to heal", his father said on Tuesday as the news of the death warrant against the four convicts in the case came in. "He works outside the city. He is married now and has a child," he said.

"In the past, he was in real trauma as physical scars can be treated but mental scars take a lot of time to heal," the father, a lawyer, added. He expressed satisfaction after a Delhi court issued a death warrant against the convicts, saying "justice has been delivered after almost eight long years".

"Although it is delayed but I know that legal procedures take time. I can say that the decision is a relief for the pain that we went through. I welcome the decision," he said, adding that his son need not be disturbed any more. Asked about the reaction of Nirbhaya's family, he said, "I have not talked to her mother, but I often talk to her uncle and he is also satisfied that at last the court gave them death sentence for their brutal act."

The convicts -- Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta -- will be hanged on January 22. Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

