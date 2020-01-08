Chidambaram advises JNU VC to leave varsity

A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar advised students to "make a new beginning and put the past behind," former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that Kumar should follow his own advise and leave JNU. "The VC of JNU wants students to 'put the past behind'. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU," Chidambaram tweeted.

Kumar on Tuesday termed January 5 violence as "unfortunate" and stated that violence is not a solution. He said that the administration will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University. "The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," Kumar told media here.

"The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind," he added. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.